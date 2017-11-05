Ex-Titan Bishop selected to Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Former Tennessee Titans safety Blaine Bishop has been selected to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Bishop learned of his selection Saturday in a surprise announcement during a Titans homecoming alumni event. He will be inducted at a June 16 banquet.

Bishop was selected to four Pro Bowls while playing for the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans from 1993 to 2001. The former eighth-round draft pick from Ball State finished his career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2002.

Bishop played on the 1999 Titans team that made the franchise’s lone Super Bowl appearance. He now co-hosts a Nashville sports radio show.

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame held its first induction banquet in 1966. The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Museum is located at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

