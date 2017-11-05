Elizabethton community welcomes back Betsy Band from state championship

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- The Elizabethton High School Betsy Band were welcomed back by the community Sunday afternoon from the state championship competition over the weekend.

The band came home with second place in the division 2 state marching band championship in Smyrna, T.N.

News Channel 11 visited the high school as the band members returned back to Elizabethton, Band Director Perry Elliott said the band was less than a point away from a perfect season.

“In the last 7 years we have finished first, so they have been able to continue the tradition of finishing in the top three in the state every year that they have gone, so it’s a continuation of a great tradition,” Elliott said.

Elliot said the band members are already asking about the plans for next year.

