Wasps sting the Apprentice School

NEWPORT NEWS, VA- The Emory & Henry College Football Team (3-6, 1-4 ODAC) opened up a 23-0 halftime lead on its way to a 37-14 win over the Apprentice School (1-8) in non-conference action Saturday. The Wasps snap a four-game losing streak with their victory over the Builders.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Emory & Henry 37, The Apprentice School 14

LOCATION – Newport News, Virginia – Apprentice Athletic Facility

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (3-6, 1-4 ODAC); The Apprentice School (1-8)

How It Happened

– Emory & Henry got on the board at the 8:56 mark of the first quarter on a 21-yard field goal by sophomore Matt Seals (Rogersville, Tenn.). The Wasps made it a 9-0 contest later in the opening period on a 17-yard touchdown reception by junior tight end Brad Puccio (Murphy, N.C.) from freshman quarterback Hunter Taylor (Summerville, S.C.).

– The second quarter saw E&H add a pair of rushing touchdowns for a 23-0 halftime advantage. Senior Isaiah Rodgers (Canton, Ga.) ran one in from 36 yards out while freshman Brady Justice(Hurley, Va.) notched a four-yard plunge with 33 seconds to go before the break.

– Coming out of the intermission, The Apprentice School took the first possession of the third quarter and went 85 yards in 15 plays to set up a one-yard touchdown by Ethan Bryce.

– Emory & Henry answered to push the margin to 30-7 on an 11-yard catch by junior wideout Jesse Santiago (Yorktown, Va.).

– In the fourth, Brandon Jones notched a 12-yard touchdown run for the Builders to get within two scores, 30-14.

– The Wasps put the game out of reach, 37-14, with 5:01 to play on a one-yard run by Rodgers for his second score of the game.

Courtesy: Emory & Henry Athletics