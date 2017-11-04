UVA-Wise falls to Notre Dame College

SOUTH EUCLID, OH- Notre Dame College built leads of 14-3, 24-13 and 31-21 but needed a late defensive stand to hold off visiting UVa-Wise 31-28 at Mueller Field Saturday. With the win, the Faclons improved to 8-2 and kept their playoff hopes alive. Quarterback Malik Grove passed for 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns despite completing just 12-of-25 attempts in the victory.

Brycen Lee (Mayo, Fla./Eastern Kentucky University) would then complete three consecutive passes to get UVa-Wise to the Notre Dame 31-yard line.

After failing to pick up a first down, Cavaliers’ Head Coach Dane Damron elected to try a game-tying field goal. Trevor Owens’ attempt had the distance but sailed just wide of the goal post, effectively ending the contest.

UVa-Wise fought back throughout the game, after falling behind 14-3 in the first quarter, the visitors mounted an 11-play, 78-yard drive that culminated in a Lee to Kaian Duverger (Greenacres, Fla./Lackawanna Junior College) 4-yard touchdown.

When down 24-13 late in the third quarter, Johnson hooked up with Duverger on a 27-yard touchdown pass before finding Jake Barnett (Big Stone Gap, Va./Union H.S.) for the two point conversion to cut the lead to three. Johnson also helped get the score back within three in the fourth quarter when he ripped off the second longest play in program history, a 97-yard touchdown run.

Notre Dame’s ability to play from in front paid dividends throughout the game. The Falcons ran the ball 44 times for 205 yards in the win. Tailback Brian Walker produced most of the yardage as he averaged 5.2 yards per run on 19 carries en route to 99 yards on the ground.

Courtesy: UVA-Wise Athletics