Tri-Cities organization gives away coats ahead of winter weather

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Outreach Tri-Cities brought hundreds to Founders Park Saturday afternoon to help the community prepare for the winter.

Leaders from Outreach sang songs of worship and shared bible stories of Jesus Christ. The event featured free healthcare, haircuts, lunch and inflatables for the kids.

Outreach Leader Kaleb Stones said the event was put on to hand out coats and boots for those in need.

“We realize as we see our city and streets at all times, there is a lot of hurt and people have lost hope,” Stone said. “We are trying to show there is hope when you put your eyes and fix your eyes on Jesus Christ.”

Stone said this is the first year Outreach has held this event and they have over a hundred volunteers.

