Seasons of Hope kicks off Secret Santa Project in Johnson City

Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- With Christmas just around the corner, Seasons of Hope kicked of their annual Secret Santa Project on Saturday.

Santa Claus made an appearance at Rose Hill Ballroom in Johnson City as dozens read stories of families and children who are up for adoption this Christmas.

Seasons of Hope President and Founder Katy Keen said the project focuses on relieving the financial stress that Christmas can bring on families.

“Five and six-year-olds really don’t understand if Santa Claus doesn’t bring them anything,” Keen explained. “We actually had one family that didn’t have Christmas last year that applied with us this year. They have already been adopted, so I’m excited about that.”

Keen said this is Seasons of Hope’s biggest year yet, with over 40 families up for adoption.

