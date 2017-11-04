Police: Mother finds Adderall in girl’s Halloween candy

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Police in Rhode Island are investigating after the mother of an 8-year-old girl found four Adderall pills inside her bag of Halloween candy.

East Providence police say the woman was doing a check of the girl’s candy on Halloween when she discovered the pills. The mother took them to the department Wednesday and filed a report.

Police say the pills were in a plastic bag that was mixed in with the candy.

Adderall is the brand name of a prescription medication that treats attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. Those who are not prescribed the medication and ingest it may experience nervousness and headaches.

The pills weren’t ingested, so the child was not harmed. Officers are investigating where they came from.

Police don’t believe the pills were given out intentionally.

