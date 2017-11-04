Pedestrian dies following Friday night crash in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A pedestrian died this evening from injuries sustained in a car crash Friday night, according to Johnson City Police.

Police identified the victim as 44-year-old James H. Mullins who was using the crosswalk on W. State of Franklin and University Parkway when a car struck him around 7:30 p.m. that night.

Mullins was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Police said the driver was not injured and no charges are pending in this crash.

However, an investigation is still being conducted by the Johnson City Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.

