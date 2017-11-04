Mobile crisis units deploy from Nashville to combat opioid crisis across the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Twenty-three mobile crisis units from Addiction Campuses in Nashville have prepared to deploy across the United States to help fight the opioid epidemic.

The team has been training since President Donald Trump’s declaration that America was suffering a national public health emergency due to opioid use.

Overdose deaths in the opioid epidemic are increasing at a rapid pace, and we need feet on the ground,” says Addiction Campuses Chief Marketing Officer Eric Mitchell. “It is a national disaster that requires meeting people in their areas. Regardless of public policy, our mission will always remain the same – to provide top level treatment to those suffering from alcoholism, substance use disorder and mental health issues with a heart of compassion.”

In addition to the new on site units, Addiction Campuses has also beefed up its call center in anticipation of increased call volume.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789.

