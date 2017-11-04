Missing Kentucky teen may travel out of state

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WKRN) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has put out an alert for a missing Cave City, Kentucky girl.

Authorities are searching for 14 year old Adrianna Wood who was last seen November 1.

Police have reason to believe Wood may travel out of state.

Wood is 5’6″ and weighs about 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and pink rose earrings.

Anyone with information should call Cave City Police at (270) 651-5151 or (800) 843-5678 (800-THE-LOST).

