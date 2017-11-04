Honor Flight breakfast fundraiser draws big crowd

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Community members were welcomed to have a big breakfast for a great cause Saturday morning.

It was the annual Honor Flight breakfast.

It took place at the Church of Christ on Oakland Avenue in Johnson City.

The money raised from the breakfast allows Honor Flight to take two trips a year with war veterans to see memorials at Washington D.C.

Honor Flight NETN President and CEO, Edie Lowry, said the breakfast was the biggest so far and they set a big goal this year.

“One of our best fundraisers for the breakfast has been $4,000. So I’m hoping for closing out our 2017 year we double it,” she said.

This was the fourth and final Honor Flight breakfast of the year.

