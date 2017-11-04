Dollywood unveils plans for new entertainment in 2018

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2018 season is going to be known as the “Season for Showstoppers” at Dollywood. The company is making its largest entertainment investment in history, $1 million more than any other season.

Park-goers can expect performances by The Marshall Tucker Band, The Drifters, T.G. Sheppard, Suzy Bogguss, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Crystal Gayle and several other award-winning artists.

The year will kick off with the Festival of Nations from March 17 to April 9. Headliners will include the National Dance Company of Siberia, The Flamenco Kings starring Los Vivancos, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The new Spring Mix Music series runs from April 11-29.

Barbecue and Bluegrass will run from May 25 until June 10.

Rock the Smokies starts August 25, and the Harvest Festival will run from September 28 through November 3. The park will finish out the 2018 year with “Smoky Mountain Christmas” from November 4 through January 1.

The park will also reveal a new venue, The Plaza at Mountain Pass. The venue will be located in the former River Battle spot and will be home to a variety of seasonal entertainment.

For more information on the Dollywood’s 2018 season, visit the park’s website.

