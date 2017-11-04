CMA rescinds media restrictions for award show, apologizes

FILE - This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo shows hosts Brad Paisley, left, and Carrie Underwood at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The Country Music Association is warning media outlets to avoid questions about a recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun rights or political affiliations at their annual awards show next week or risk losing credentials. The 51st annual CMA Awards will air live on Wednesday. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Country Music Association is apologizing after trying to impose media restrictions on questions about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun rights or political affiliations at their awards show next Wednesday.

A statement from the CMA on Friday says the restrictions on topics in their media guidelines have been lifted following a backlash, including from the co-host for the awards show Brad Paisley.

Paisley tweeted Friday morning that the restrictions were “ridiculous and unfair.” The association initially said in its guidelines that the restrictions were out of respect for the artists and that media who strayed from the guidelines could have their credentials “potentially revoked via security escort.”

