3rd Annual Walk for Wellness Expo kicks off in Kingsport

By Published:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Healthy Kingsport put on their Third Annual Walk for Wellness Expo Saturday with a very special announcement.

The City hit their one million mile challenge, a collective goal made last year of logging over a million miles of physical activity.

Organizers said the only other city in the country to hit a million miles Phoenix. The event held two community walks, a .5 mile and a 1.7 miles on Greenbelt. Wellmont Health System hosted the event, which also held many fitness expos including yoga, group line dances and giveaways.

Healthy Kingsport announced they have set a new goal for the city, a two million mile challenge for next year.

