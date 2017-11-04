3rd annual Ruck and Run Race held in Johnson City

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Saturday morning was the 3rd annual Northeast Tennessee Ruck and Run in Johnson City.

The 5K and half marathon race is held every year the Saturday before Veterans Day.

It’s an opportunity to bring awareness to veterans issues such as the statistic that says 22 veterans die every day of suicide and also to wounded warriors, and fallen soldiers.

“All the runners and marchers today have an opportunity to dedicate their run or march to one of those individuals or a group of individuals,” said Don Grindstaff, Survivor Outreach Service Support Coordinator.

38 people registered for Saturday’s race.

All of the money raised goes to help homeless veterans.

