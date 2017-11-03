#WJHLTDFN: First round playoffs – High school football scores and highlights here!

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

TENNESSEE:

Ooltewah   Dobyns-Bennett  
Cleveland   Farragut  
Science Hill   Bradley Central  
Bearden   Maryville  
Northview   Johnson Co.  
Morristown East   Sevier Co.  
Knox Central   Daniel Boone  
Campbell Co.   Knox Catholic  
East Ridge   Greeneville  
Grainger   Anderson  
Kingston   West Greene  
Unicoi Co.   Austin East  
David Crockett   Knox Halls  
South Doyle   Tennessee High  
Claiborne   Alcoa  
Sequoyah   Elizabethton  
Hancock Co.   Coalfield  
Sullivan South   Chattanooga Central  
Oliver Springs   Jellico  
Cumberland Gap   Sullivan North  
Oneida   Happy Valley  
Midway   Cloudland  
Hampton   Rockwood  

VIRGINIA:

John Battle   Union  
Abingdon   Lee High  
Castlewood   Eastside  
Honaker   Ridgeview  
Virginia High   Richlands  
JI Burton   Thomas Walker  
Marion   Graham  
Rye Cove   Twin Springs  
Lebanon   Tazewell  
Hurley   Twin Valley  
Holston   Chilhowie  
Patrick Henry   Northwood  

Follow game updates from our crews out in the field tonight by visiting #WJHLTDFN.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s