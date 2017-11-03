Vols smash the glass in exhibition win over Eagles

|
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee buried 12 treys and outrebounded Carson-Newman by 21 in route to an 86-44 exhibition victory over the Eagles Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“We appreciate the opportunity, just to get information on ourselves,” head coach Chuck Benson said. “Tennessee has established a toughness and physicality that we could not match, despite our best efforts. For us, we go away from this opportunity better prepared for Division II basketball. So we see that the glass is half full after this rather than half empty.”
The Vols did their damage on the glass, especially in the first half. UT outboarded the Eagles 31-15 in the first half and had 11 second chance points.
On top of that, the Eagles’ battled through ball security issues. C-N was forced into 12 first half turnovers leading to 14 Vol points off turnovers.
UT ended up outscoring the Eagles 15-0 in second chance points, and 26-2 in points off turnovers for the game.
“There’s a difference between the levels, and that’s good for our guys to see that,” Benson said of playing up a division. “It should give our guys extra motivation to make the investment to be the best that we can possibly be.”
Carson-Newman hung with Tennessee for the first 10 minutes, trailing by six with 9:30 to play. However, that’s when preseason All-American Charles Clark (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) picked up his second foul and headed to the bench.
The Vols then blitzed C-N with a 22-4 run over the final 9:30 of the half to take a 20-point lead into the break.