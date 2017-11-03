UT Homecoming Parade to return to Cumberland Avenue after 30 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the first time since the 1980s, the University of Tennessee’s homecoming parade will take place on Cumberland Avenue.

“I’m thrilled,” said Helen Morton, owner of University Liquors and treasurer of the Cumberland Avenue Merchants Association (CAMA). “It’s been so long since the parade looped onto Cumberland, I don’t even remember it. Returning the parade to Cumberland is a great idea. The merchants are all fired up.”

The parade will start at 4 p.m. and end at 5 p.m on November 3. During the parade, there will be the LIttle Vol Walk featuring children 10-years-old and younger who will be riding decorated wagons, strollers and tricycles.

There will be a post-parade celebration. The street will remain closed to vehicles and floats will be parked on display. People will be able to vote on the best float through the #VotefortheFloat contest. Cumberland Avenue merchants will be giving prizes to the top floats and spectators.

“The kids spend all week making the floats – they’re beautiful, and it seems like the parade is over in a blink of an eye,” Morton said. “I love the fact that the post-parade celebration gives everyone a chance to admire and appreciate all the hard work on the floats.”

Cumberland will close at 3:30 p.m. and reopen at 6:30 p.m.

Two lanes of Lake Loudoun Blvd will be closed from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Volunteer Blvd from Lake Loudon Blvd will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have the parade come down Cumberland Avenue this year,” Burger said. “The merchants on Cumberland have always had a great relationship with UT. This is just another great example where we are working together with UT and the City of Knoxville to make the Cumberland Avenue area a destination for Knoxville families.

Cumberland Avenue underwent reconstruction for 28 months. The $25 million project helped more than $190 million in private investment.

“I can’t think of a better way to put an exclamation mark on the Cumberland Avenue public-private rejuvenation than by the 101st Homecoming Parade coming down Cumberland,” said Anne Wallace, the City’s Deputy Director of Redevelopment.

For more information, visit UT’s homecoming website.