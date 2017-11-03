Sullivan Co. judge denies request to allow opioid makers to withhold documents in lawsuit

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Sullivan County judge denied a request by opioid makers that would have allowed those companies to withhold documents in a lawsuit filed by area district attorneys.

Prosecutors in our three judicial districts filed the lawsuit in June on behalf of a child called “Baby Doe,” who they said was born addicted to opioids.

Their attorney told us a judge is now giving Purdue Pharma and its related companies 14 days to hand over internal records, documents he believes will prove the companies’ role in the region’s drug addiction problem.

The attorney said in the months since, the DAs filed their lawsuit, mothers have given birth to 78 babies addicted to drugs in Upper East Tennessee, with 48 of those babies in Sullivan County alone.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.