State of Franklin Rd. down to one lane at University Parkway due to crash

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) — Johnson City Police have blocked off three lanes of State of Franklin Road near East Tennessee State University after a crash.

According to Washington County, TN dispatchers, the crash happened at the intersection of State of Franklin Rd. and University Parkway. The call came in around 7:25 p.m. Friday.

Dispatchers told News Channel 11 there are reports of injuries and at least one person was taken to an area hospital.

Stay with News Channel 11 for more on this developing story.

