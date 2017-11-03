State of Franklin Rd. down to one lane at University Parkway due to crash

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) — Johnson City Police have blocked off three lanes of State of Franklin Road near East Tennessee State University after a crash.

According to Washington County, TN dispatchers, the crash happened at the intersection of State of Franklin Rd. and University Parkway. The call came in around 7:25 p.m. Friday.

Dispatchers told News Channel 11 there are reports of injuries and at least one person was taken to an area hospital.

