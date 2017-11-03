Sen. Tim Kaine campaigning for Democratic candidates in Southwest VA

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Tim Kaine (AP Photo)

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine kicked off his day in Bristol, Va.

With only a few days remaining until voters in the Commonwealth head to the polls to elect a new governor and other state officials, Kaine hit the campaign trail.

Kaine will travel throughout Virginia this weekend urging people to support the Democratic candidates in the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general races.

The nation is watching the Nov. 7 races in New Jersey and Virginia, which are the first gubernatorial contests since President Donald Trump took office.

Swing state Virginia is expected to be close, with most polls showing Republican Ed Gillespie within striking distance of Democrat Ralph Northam.

While in Southwest Virginia, Kaine also made a stop in Norton to campaign for District 1 House of Delegates candidate Alicia Kallen.

Kallen is challenging Republican Delegate Terry Kilgore, who has held the post for 24 years.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s