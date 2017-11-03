Sen. Tim Kaine campaigning for Democratic candidates in Southwest VA

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine kicked off his day in Bristol, Va.

With only a few days remaining until voters in the Commonwealth head to the polls to elect a new governor and other state officials, Kaine hit the campaign trail.

Kaine will travel throughout Virginia this weekend urging people to support the Democratic candidates in the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general races.

The nation is watching the Nov. 7 races in New Jersey and Virginia, which are the first gubernatorial contests since President Donald Trump took office.

Swing state Virginia is expected to be close, with most polls showing Republican Ed Gillespie within striking distance of Democrat Ralph Northam.

While in Southwest Virginia, Kaine also made a stop in Norton to campaign for District 1 House of Delegates candidate Alicia Kallen.

Kallen is challenging Republican Delegate Terry Kilgore, who has held the post for 24 years.

