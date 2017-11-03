RAM clinic underway in Gray

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – A free medical clinic that delivers much-needed healthcare to the uninsured and under-insured is underway in the Tri-Cities.

Health care professionals with Remote Area Medical are providing free medical, dental and vision services.

“I’m getting a tooth pulled,” said Roy Dale Clark, a patient.

“I’m going to get my eyes checked and get some new glasses,” said another patient, Jackie Roach.

Patients say they would not have access to those services without RAM.

“Remote Area Medical, of course, was formed to provide free care for people who simply cannot afford it,” said RAM Founder and President Stan Brock.

This weekend, the clinic is operating out of Gray.

Friday afternoon, Senator Rusty Crowe stopped by to show his support.

“I know firsthand being Chairman of the committee on health the need out there, the people that have fallen between the cracks,” Crowe said.

The clinic is powered by hundreds of volunteers.

“We’ll probably see over 900 patients tomorrow,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “I fully expect we’ll be way past 1,500 patients at this clinic.”

People of all ages from all over the region are taking advantage of free dental, vision and medical care.

“When you look at value of care, this clinic will easily surpass over $500,000, probably over $600,000 worth of free medical care,” Eastman said.

Changing patients’ lives not only today, but for the future.

“I’d probably be blind,” Roach said.

“It makes you very feel important, that somebody does care about us,” said Clark.

The Remote Area Medical clinic continues Saturday and Sunday at the Appalachian Fairground in Gray.

The clinic opens at 6 a.m. each day.

Services are provided on a first-come / first- served basis.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.