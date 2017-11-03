Kingsport man faces extortion, drug charges after state and local agencies investigate Fentanyl overdoses

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) — A Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments for several charges against a Kingsport man related to an investigation of a series of Fentanyl overdoses.

In a news release, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said special agents with its Drug Investigation Division, Kingsport Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the overdoses back in July.

The TBI says over the course of the investigation, detectives identified Timothy A. Mullins, 52, as a suspect in the distribution of Fentanyl.

According to the TBI, when investigators confronted Mullins, he filed a report with a TBI supervisor accusing the investigating agents of committing criminal and unethical acts. The TBI said he also threatened to publicly report it unless investigators returned evidence they had collected.

TBI agents said upon further investigation, Mullins’ allegations were false and investigators determined he was trying to protect himself and his co-conspirators by means of extortion.

Mullins is charged with one count of criminal conspiracy to possess Fentanyl with the Intent to sell or deliver, one count of sale of Fentanyl in a drug-free zone, one count of delivery of Fentanyl in a drug-free zone, one count of extortion, and one count of filing a false report.

A Sullivan County grand jury returned indictments on the charges.

Officers arrested Mullins Friday and booked him into the Sullivan County Jail with bond set at $15,000.