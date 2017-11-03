Boxer Robert Hall, Jr. travels to Budapest for WBO Intercontinental belt

(JOHNSON CITY) Johnson City native Robert Hall, Jr. the WBC cruiserweight champion is traveling to Budapest, Hungary for a fight with 30 year old Imre Szello who is 18-0 in his career next weekend.

Hall, Jr. who’s also unbeaten at (11-0) with 8 knockouts holds 3 title belts and now he would like to add a 4th in front of some big time promoters.

“He’s veteran he knows what he’s doing he’s 35 year old he’s been in the game for a while he’s undefeated as well. That’s 6 hours to get there and we have a problem going back or forward an hour for daylight saving time so that’s why we are leaving out a week out in advance to give my body time to adjust. This is a big opportunity for me Oscar De la hoya will be there to watch me and hopefully we can get something going on with that.”