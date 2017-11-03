Bill Lee, Republican candidate for Tennessee governor, makes stop in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Voters in Tennessee do not elect a governor until next year, but candidates are already making their rounds on the campaign trail.

Middle Tennessee businessman and cattle farmer Bill Lee hopes to snag the Republican nomination.

On Friday, Lee made a stop in Kingsport, explaining why he wants to be Tennessee’s next governor, even though he has no government experience.

“I believe that people want a good job, they want a good school for their kid, they want a safe neighborhood,” Lee said. “When I’m governor that’s what our focus will be and as we travel the state I’m more encouraged all the time.”

Lee is one of six declared candidates seeking the Republican nomination.

Thus far, two people will battle for the Democratic nod.

The Tennessee Primary is Aug. 2, 2018.

