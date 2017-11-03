Bed bugs found in students’ luggage after Harold McCormick Elementary camping trip

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) — Some students at an area elementary school were exposed to bed bugs Friday, according to an Elizabethton City School official.

According to Director of Elizabethton City Schools Dr. Corey Gardenhour, a bed bug was found during an overnight camping trip for fifth grade students of Harold McCormick Elementary School. The bed bug was found on a student’s bed sheet.

The discoveries did not stop there.

Gardenhour told News Channel 11 when students returned to Harold McCormick Elementary Friday, a bed bug sniffing dog searched the students’ luggage, finding the bugs in a few of their bags. Gardenhour said a bed bug was also found on the bus.

