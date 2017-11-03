Annual ‘Lunchbox Love’ donation made to Niswonger Children’s Hospital

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Briggs Goforth is celebrating another year cancer free.

Each year on his birthday, his family makes a donation to Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

They hope their gifts will bring smiles to the faces of children who are currently in the hospital.

In 2013, doctors diagnosed Briggs with cancer when he was just eight months old.

“He was in the hospital for about six months off and on. Of course we still have yearly, monthly checkups to make sure he’s still doing okay,” his mother Tiffany Goforth explained.

Briggs’ family decided to give back to the hospital that they say helped them through many dark days, so they created a “Lunchbox Love” project.

“Every year we donate lunchboxes to Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Briggs’ birthday celebrating another cancer free year,” Goforth said.

They begin collecting donations from the community in September and do so for about eight weeks before making their big delivery.

“The parents are so appreciative, the kids just light up. It’s something very special to them. They have their very own lunchbox now. So not only can it carry their medicines, but if they want to bring their lunch to the clinic if they have an oncology appointment or if they want to bring their lunch to one of their other clinic appointments they can do so,” said Amanda Ward, Child Life Manager at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The lunchboxes are filled with toys and coloring books and this year, Briggs’ family collected 625, which is an all time high.

“Our original goal was 20 lunchboxes and we’ve given over 2,000 in five years,” Goforth said.

Ward said the hospital really depends on donations like this.

“We are blessed with community members that come to us and they support our hospital in the most amazing way. We would not be able to do the jobs we do with out these types of donations,” Ward said.

But according to Briggs, who turns five on Sunday, he does it for one reason.

“We’re doing it for the little kids that are sick,” he said.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.