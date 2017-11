JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Some of our region’s veteran’s were treated to a shopping spree thanks to Academy Sports in Johnson City.

Veteran’s Point Outreach partnered with Academy Sports to give 10 veterans $100 to buy shoes and new clothes.

The veterans will put them to good use during tomorrow’s “Veteran’s Ruck and Run Race.”

Children and adult events kick off at 8:30 a.m. outside of Academy Sports.

