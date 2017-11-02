VSP: Man killed in head-on crash in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police reports a man died on Wednesday in a head-on crash in Russell County.

VSP says the crash happened after 6:00 a.m. on Route 58 near Route 614.

A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Route 58 when i collided head-on with a 2009 Chevrolet 2500 pick-up truck.

The driver of the Civic, 21-year-old Benjamin C. Ratliff, of Swords Creek, VA, – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup, 45-year-old Kevin Horton, of Russell County, was airlifted to Bristol Regional Medical Center, to be treated for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, say VSP.