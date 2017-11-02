Two THP guns stolen during Gray car break-in

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to find the person who broke into a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper’s cruiser and took two of the trooper’s guns.

The sheriff’s office confirms the car break-in occurred last month in Gray, but would not release additional details.

“There was a trooper that had two weapons stolen and we are currently investigating,” WCSO Chief Operations Officer Leighta Laitinen said. “We cannot comment further as it is still an ongoing investigation.”

The two THP guns are just the latest in a long list of guns stolen from local and state law enforcement officers. After four months of investigation, we’ve identified numerous cases where officers could’ve done more to protect their guns. We even found one case where a felon ended up with a stolen police gun and used it in a federal crime.

Our Community Watchdog investigation “Missing Police Guns” airs Tonight at 6 on News Channel 11.

