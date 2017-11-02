Today: Virginia Supreme Court to hear Judge Kurt Pomrenke’s misconduct case

By Published:


RICHMOND, VA (WJHL) – The Virginia Supreme Court is expected to hear the judicial misconduct case of Judge Kurt Pomrenke today in Richmond.

The Juvenile and Domestic Relations court judge stopped hearing cases following his criminal conviction in federal court back in September.

His administrative case before the Virginia Supreme Court focuses on Judge Pomrenke’s actions in reaching out to possible witnesses ahead of his wife’s corruption trial.

He’s since admitted he was “dead wrong” in doing so.

The Virginia Supreme Court will decide if that behavior warrants censure, retirement or removal.

A federal judge found Judge Pomrenke guilty of contempt for disobeying a court order and sharing evidence with Virginia’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission – that’s the agency that investigated the judicial misconduct allegations.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s