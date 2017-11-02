Today: Virginia Supreme Court to hear Judge Kurt Pomrenke’s misconduct case



RICHMOND, VA (WJHL) – The Virginia Supreme Court is expected to hear the judicial misconduct case of Judge Kurt Pomrenke today in Richmond.

The Juvenile and Domestic Relations court judge stopped hearing cases following his criminal conviction in federal court back in September.

His administrative case before the Virginia Supreme Court focuses on Judge Pomrenke’s actions in reaching out to possible witnesses ahead of his wife’s corruption trial.

He’s since admitted he was “dead wrong” in doing so.

The Virginia Supreme Court will decide if that behavior warrants censure, retirement or removal.

A federal judge found Judge Pomrenke guilty of contempt for disobeying a court order and sharing evidence with Virginia’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission – that’s the agency that investigated the judicial misconduct allegations.