THP: Crash reported on West Elk Avenue in front of Sycamore Shoals Hospital

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A crash involving a Carter County deputy sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told us the wreck happened at a red light on West Elk Avenue in front of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

An SUV reportedly did not stop for the light and hit the back end of a truck that was stopped.

That crash caused the truck to hit a Carter County cruiser that was stopped in front of it.

One person was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

THP said the cruiser suffered minimal damage, while the truck sustained the heaviest damage.

Charges are pending.

