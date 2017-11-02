THP: Crash reported on West Elk Avenue in front of Sycamore Shoals Hospital

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A crash involving a Carter County deputy sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told us the wreck happened at a red light on West Elk Avenue in front of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

An SUV reportedly did not stop for the light and hit the back end of a truck that was stopped.

That crash caused the truck to hit a Carter County cruiser that was stopped in front of it.

One person was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

THP said the cruiser suffered minimal damage, while the truck sustained the heaviest damage.

Charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s