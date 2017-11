JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A new thrift store in Johnson City hosted its grand opening celebration on Thursday.

SteppenStyle Thrift Store is located on Hanover Road, and all proceeds from sales at the store will go directly to SteppenStone Youth Treatment Services — a residential treatment facility for boys ages 13 to 17.

The store will also help provide job training and skills to the youth in the SteppenStone program.

