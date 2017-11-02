Sears Holdings to close 45 more K-mart stores, including Abingdon store

ABINGDON, VA (WRIC/WJHL) — A local department store will be closing its doors for good in early 2018.

Sears Holdings announced Thursday that the Abingdon Kmart, located on 300 Towne Centre Drive will close in late January 2018.

According to Sears Holdings, liquidation sales could begin as early as Thursday, November 9.

“Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size. In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members. The company on Thursday, November 2 informed associates at 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores that we will be closing these stores in late January 2018.”

Click here for more information and a full list of stores that will be closing.

