Over 2,300 pairs of socks collected, donated to United Way following Socktober event

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – United Way of Washington County officials said the homeless and those in need in the county will soon have a new pair of socks thanks to a recent Socktober event made possible by several area businesses.

According to a United Way news release, Salon Solo owner and Socktober event organizer Carlee Rymer enlisted the help of area businesses to collect new socks in all sizes.

The group’s goal was to collect 1,200 pairs of new socks, but surpassed that goal by bringing in 2,339 pairs ranging in colors, styles and sizes.

The collection of socks were then given to United Way on Thursday to distribute to those in need.

“I put 100 percent of my heart and soul into this event every day, and it looks like my passion is contagious,” Rymer said. “I feel that every person who is homeless or in need should have warm tootsies this winter.”

According to the release, Jacob Higginbotham with Corrugated Container Corporation donated collection boxes for the various drop off locations at:

Salon Solo

Johnson City Morning Rotary Club

Red Pig BBQ

The Haircrafters

Country at Heart

Spine and Sports Chiropractor

Re/Max Checkmate

Veritas Insurance

Chick-fil-A at Johnson City Crossings

Memorial Community Center

FCA at Grandview Elementary School

“We are very grateful to Carlee and those who contributed to the 2017 Socktober campaign,” United Way of Washington County President and CEO Jerome A. Julian said. “Carlee’s enthusiasm and desire to make a difference has inspired so many, and we are delighted to share the socks with our agencies that provide direct services to children and homeless families in our community.”

