Johnson City man facing multiple drug charges after suspicious car report

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing multiple charges after he was found with what police described as “a large amount of” drugs and cash.

The Johnson City Police Department says they were investigating a suspicious vehicle at the Roadrunner Market on 1702 West Market Street around 4:00 a.m.

Officer said they found 26-year-old James Singletary asleep in the driver’s seat.

In addition, officers found multiple drugs including Xanax, meth, and marijuana and they found a large amount of cash on Singletary.

He was arrested and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession, casual exchange, possession of schedule IV, felony possession of meth for resale and public intoxication.

Singletary is currently being held on a $22,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.