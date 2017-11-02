Johnson City Commission votes to designate University Parkway after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Commissioners approved the designation of a popular Johnson City road to honor Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

News Channel 11 was at the commission meeting tonight where they voted to designate University Parkway, from Market Street to Interstate 26, to Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Parkway.

Originally, the commission was considering the West King Street and East King Street to Martin Luther King Avenue, but Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin made a motion for that proposal to be denied, and Commissioner Joe Wise made a second motion.

Directly following that motion, another motion was made by Van Brocklin for University Parkway to be considered and voted upon for making the road designation after King.

The commission unanimously voted in favor to designate University Parkway to Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Parkway.

The discussion about the renaming followed a presentation by Rev. Lester Lattany of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, who spoke about a letter from certain pastors in the Johnson City and Washington County area saying that they applaud the commission considering the renaming of a street after the Civil Rights leader, but disagreed with the first proposed location of the street renaming.

Lattany told the commission that local faith leaders wanted a more recognizable road to be named after King because of his contributions to the country. The local chapter of the NAACP has also been vocal in their support of renaming the road after King.

Mayor David Tomita told us tonight after the meeting that concerns about 911 call disruptions would not be impacted because the addresses along that road will remain the same because it’s a designation and not a renaming.

City Manager Pete Peterson said following tonight’s vote, the designation of University Parkway will go before the state legislature for consideration and approval in late April of next year.

