Food City shoppers donate $450,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, Food City teamed up with several local media affiliates to host a chain-wide fundraising campaign to benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Food City also pledged a $10,000 contribution to kick-off the fund-raising efforts.

The campaign ran in Food City locations throughout Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee and North Georgia.

Customers were given an opportunity to make a monetary donation at the checkout. The week-long effort raised an astounding $450,000.

“I am humbled and amazed by the generosity of our loyal customers, associates and media partners,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “I simply can’t say enough about how proud and grateful we are for your help and support of this critical project to provide much-needed assistance for the residents of the Houston area.”

“We’re able to use resources like this gift from Food City and their patrons in amazing ways. Our first wave of response is to help people get the debris, get the sheetrock pulled out. We take the homes above the waterline about 6 inches and we pull out the sheetrock, the insulation, everything and get it to the curb because it is going to be moldy it’s destroyed,”, Jim Loscheider of Samaritan’s Purse said, “The Second phase is, we get involved in helping people rebuild. We work primarily with the poor, the elderly, the uninsured and there is no stipulation on who we help, we are just gonna help people in need.”

100% of the funds raised were allocated between The Salvation Army, Samaritan’s Purse and The Houston Food Bank. Food City officials coordinated two of the official check presentations through their supermarket counterparts, H-E-B of Texas.

Loscheider added, “This kind of a gift goes a long way in helping us do things that nobody else can do for people that are hurting and it provides hope for them.”