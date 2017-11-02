ETSU officials watching newly-formed “depression” at new football stadium

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University Officials are keeping a close eye on what they are calling a “depression” at the school’s new football stadium.

News Channel 11 was told the dip is located in the turf around the 20-yard line.

University officials say there was a boulder at the spot of the depression during construction, but the dirt may have been compacted completely.

The original contractors were called in to fix the situation.

The Buccaneers are still scheduled to take on Virginia Military at the stadium this Saturday.

We’ll continue to follow this story and post any updates as they become available.