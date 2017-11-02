Elizabethton High School students hold Day of the Dead event

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The Day of the Dead is a holiday largely celebrated throughout Mexico, but on Thursday it was celebrated at Elizabethton High School.

During the celebration, students learned about some of the traditions of the holiday, as well as the meaning behind them.

The three-day holiday focuses on gatherings to pray for an remember loved ones who have died.

Family and friends clean and prepare their grave sites to honor those who have passed away.

Students made different foods and prepared decorations for a display where they told others about the holiday.

