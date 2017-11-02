Elizabethton High School students hold Day of the Dead event

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The Day of the Dead is a holiday largely celebrated throughout Mexico, but on Thursday it was celebrated at Elizabethton High School.

During the celebration, students learned about some of the traditions of the holiday, as well as the meaning behind them.

The three-day holiday focuses on gatherings to pray for an remember loved ones who have died.

Family and friends clean and prepare their grave sites to honor those who have passed away.

Students made different foods and prepared decorations for a display where they told others about the holiday.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s