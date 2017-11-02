Crashes close I-81 northbound lanes, one southbound lane in Kingsport; drivers asked to avoid area

UPDATE: TDOT officials confirmed that one southbound lane is back open. Both northbound lanes are still closed.

Traffic is also being diverted northbound onto I-26.

I-81 at MM 59 update: One lane back open SB. Both remain closed NB. Traffic diverted NB onto I-26. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 2, 2017

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officials confirmed that area first responders were called to as many as two separate crashes, involving the possibility of at least one overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 81 in Kingsport.

According to the KPD news release, both directions of travel — northbound and southbound — are closed at this time between mile markers 57 and 59.

All NB and SB lanes of I-81 at MM 59 are closed due to separate crashes. The SB crash is an overturned tractor trailer and 2 passenger cars. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 2, 2017

People traveling through the area are being asked to avoid the area and to take an alternate route.

“TDOT has been notified, and traffic should begin to be diverted and detoured shortly,” according to the KPD news release.

