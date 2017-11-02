Consultant mapping out ideas for Kingsport outdoor recreational space

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Plans to bring an outdoor recreational venue to Downtown Kingsport are moving forward.

For the past several weeks, Visit Kingsport has been working with a consultant to develop some ideas about what exactly could fill that space – intended for musical and sporting events – next to Brickyard Park.

“A great lawn, so to speak, that can have Fun Fest events or a larger entertainment event,” said Visit Kingsport Executive Director, Jud Teague.

That’s pretty much a given, Teague said, of the idea for an amphitheater with space for 10,000 to 12,000 people.

But he said they also have some other ideas on the table, like a “miracle field.”

“It is a handicap accessible field,” said Teague. “They have the flat field to where they wouldn’t trip or fall.”

Other ideas include space for cause walks, walking trails and a mountain biking course.

They are all things a consultant is currently mapping out.

“I think we need food trucks there as well,” said local business owner, Anna Rogers. She said she supports the plan.

“I think anything that brings people Downtown is going to impact,” Rogers said.

That’s what city leaders say the project is all about – further developing Downtown to provide not only for the people living in Kingsport, but attract others to the city, too.

Teague says Visit Kingsport plans to present their ideas to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman in December.

