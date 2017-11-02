$47M school board tax referendum could close six Lee County schools

LEE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – On Tuesday, voters in a Southwest Virginia county will have the option to vote on a $47 million school board tax referendum.

That money will be used for a facility plan.

That plan includes closing six schools in Lee county and either renovating, building new schools, or maintenance to the others.

Lee County resident, Kristy Long, has her concerns about the plan.

“Why has it not been maintained, why has it not been fixed over the years?,” she said.

She said she grew up in Lee county and her son currently attends school there. She said does not agree with the referendum that will be on Tuesday’s ballot.

That plan outlines the detailed proposal and possible impact.

CLICK BELOW TO READ THE 2017-2018 PROPOSED FACILITY PLAN:

LEECOFACILITYPLAN

It shows six schools would close. They include: Elk Knob, Elydale, Flatwoods, St. Charles, Jonesville Middle, and Pennington Middle Schools.

Dryden, Rose Hill, and Thomas Walker would be renovated. Below are images from Thomas Walker High School.

Two new schools would be built: Jonesville Elementary and Pennington Elementary Schools, which, according to the plan, would hold pre-k through 5th grade.

The total cost of all of these projects would be just under $45-million.

But Long said she doesn’t think any schools need to close.

“I think yes, there are repairs that need to be made, it would cost less to make those repairs than it would to build new buildings,” she said.

“They’re just wanting to build new ones and then they don’t have a plan to keep those up so in 30 years what are we going to do, just build new ones again? That’s just going to be another burden on our taxes,” Jason Long said.

The plan outlines three possible implications for taxpayers. They include either a 14-cent property tax increase for real estate tax and a 70-cent increase for personal property tax.

Another shows a six cent increase for real estate and $1.25 increase for personal property tax. Or finally, a 10-cent real estate increase and $1.00 personal property tax increase.

Jason Long says right now he will be voting ‘no’ against the referendum on Election Day.

“I might look a little more into it before I decide, but currently my stance is no,” he said.

News Channel 11 tried to reach out to the Board of Supervisors, the county administrator, the school system and board members for comment, but no one was available.

A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday night at 6 o’clock at Jonesville Middle School to discuss this referendum.

