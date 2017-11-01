WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks on NYC terror incident

(WJHL) – President Donald Trump is expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday’s terror incident in New York City.

Right now officials in NYC are delivering remarks on the incident, the latest in the case, and what’s being done to ensure public security.

Mayor Bill De Blasio calls the truck attack a cowardly act targeting innocent people in the middle of the most innocent pursuits.

Deputy commissioner for intelligence says the suspect had been planning attack for weeks and did it ‘in the name of ISIS’.

Associated Press contributed to this report.