WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks on NYC terror incident

Donald Trump
In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is calling for “Merit Based immigration” following the truck attack in New York City that killed eight people and injured 11. Trump says on Twitter Wednesday that the driver in Tuesday’s attack “came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(WJHL) – President Donald Trump is expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday’s terror incident in New York City.

Right now officials in NYC are delivering remarks on the incident, the latest in the case, and what’s being done to ensure public security.

Mayor Bill De Blasio calls the truck attack a cowardly act targeting innocent people in the middle of the most innocent pursuits.

Deputy commissioner for intelligence says the suspect had been planning attack for weeks and did it ‘in the name of ISIS’.

Associated Press contributed to this report. 

