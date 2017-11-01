Washington County Sheriff’s Office increases patrols for Halloween

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TENN. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Office increased patrols for Halloween to ensure no one is breaking the law and families across the county are safe.

Lieutenant Eddie Graybeal with the sheriff’s office said Halloween can be a time for, “a little extra mischief.”

That’s what there are more patrol officers on the road, just like on holidays like New Years Eve and July Fourth.

“Just to slow traffic down and to keep everyone safe. we do have an occasional incident or people doing things they’re not suppose to do, we also deal with that,” Lt. Graybeal said.

He added that they like to get extra units into some of the neighborhoods, especially the larger one where there are lots of children trick or treating.

One of the neighborhoods the sheriff’s office keeps an eye on is Meadowview Farms. Don Hatcher lives in the neighborhood with his family and agrees with the extra patrols.

“You got people that shouldn’t be around kids or the hooligans coming around that could just nab somebody in the dark so the little ones needs to be protected,” Hatcher said.

We also spoke with a group of friends who was getting ready to start enjoying Halloween. They’d already seen a few patrol cars making their way around the neighborhood.

“A lot of people are out and you don’t know what could go wrong and what could go right, it’s good to have them out here watching over us,” Zach Taylor said.

Lt. Graybeal said the sheriff’s office has seen mischief on Halloween.

“We have had people where they’ve actually went to the extent where they’ve thrown pumpkins off overpasses onto the interstate and things like that,” Lt. Graybeal said.

But their main priority Tuesday night was the community.

“We don’t want anybody getting hit by cars and we want the children to be safe and having a good time,” Lt. Graybeal said.

