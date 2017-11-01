Washington County family pushes for change in law after daughter’s death

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – A Washington County, Tenn. family is still looking for justice in their daughter’s death but Wednesday, a new push to find her accused killer.

It’s been nearly eight months since 37-year-old Shirra Branum of Jonesborough was killed in a car crash. Her nine-year-old son Randy was also in the car but he survived.

The crash happened on Conklin Road in Jonesborough on March 16.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Alan Mogollon-Anaya was drunk while driving the other car. He walked out of a hospital before he was charged with a crime and he’s been on the run since.

Mogollon-Anaya is wanted on multiple charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal said the sheriff’s office gave him a blood alcohol test that night. They didn’t get the results back from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation until nearly three weeks later and that’s when they filed charges, but by then he was gone.

“I am proposing that a new law go into effect, I’m calling it Shirra’s law,” Shirra’s mother Cindy Scalf said.

Shirra Branum’s parents Cindy and Hugh Scalf said they want change.

Their proposal is if someone injures or kills someone in a car crash, police should have a blood alcohol kit available so that they can get immediate results. Cindy also said seeing a recent story of a man accused of vehicular homicide by intoxication in Washington County, who then ran, also inspired the proposal.

“If its killed someone it’s not going to bring them back but atleast the family can get justice,” Cindy Scalf said.

Cindy and Hugh went to speak with someone from Congressman Phil Roe’s office on Wednesday.

Congressman Roe said in a statement Wednesday night:

“My thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Branum family. I share their desire to prevent other families from having to endure senseless tragedies like this. When I met with President Trump earlier this year, I shared Shirra’s story with him, and I know he also wants to ensure crimes like this are never committed. It’s one of the reasons why, in June, I was proud to support legislation that would strengthen penalties against illegal immigrants who return to the United States after committing crimes and being previously deported. I look forward to reviewing the family’s proposal and working to turn Ms. Branum’s death into something that brings positive change.”

He referenced a story News Channel 11’s Justin Soto did back in April. Roe said President Trump was “disturbed” to hear of Branum’s death.

We also spoke with Stewart Harris, he’s a constitutional law professor at the Duncan School of Law at Lincoln Memorial University in Knoxville, Tenn., to find out if this proposal is possible.

“The constitutional question is what happens then by the side of the road, are the cops really expected to somehow restrain a drunken unruly suspect in a car and try and then try and poke him with a needle. It seems to me you might have a risk of all sorts of unconstitutional inappropriate use of force claims that might be filed,” Harris said.

While the Branum’s know they might not change laws, “it may not be exactly what I wrote up,” Cindy Scalf said.

They’re hoping something can change as they continue pushing for the day they see their daughter’s accused killer behind bars.

“I’m going to do my best to honor my daughter in some way you know where her death wasn’t completely in vain,” Cindy Scalf said.

The Branum family’s reward is now at $10,000 for anyone that can lead authorities to Mogollon-Anaya and arrest him.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414.

