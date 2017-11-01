Viewfinder installed at I-26 overlook in Erwin allows colorblind to see fall foliage for first time

(WJHL) – Tennessee’s fall colors are being seen for the first time by those who have never been able to experience it.

Tennessee Tourism officials have installed viewfinders at three scenic spots, including one here in the Tri-Cities region, to help colorblind people see the fall foliage for the first time.

The viewfinders were debuted on Wednesday, including one at the westbound Interstate 26 overlook near Erwin.

State officials believe it’s the first time the technology has been incorporated into a viewfinder that helps with red-green color deficiencies.

Department of Tourism crews caught reactions of some first-time viewers at the new viewer at Ober Gatlinburg Resort last week, which drew some emotional responses.

The other viewfinder is at a scenic area of Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area near Oneida.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.