NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Famous Irish rock band U2 is going on tour in April of 2018 and they are bringing their talents to Nashville.

The band is scheduled to play at Bridgestone Arena on May 26.

Tickets for the event go on sale Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

Nashville will be the seventh stop for the band as they tour North American beginning May 2, 2018.