Two months later, fatal Bristol, Tenn. shooting case a top priority for DA, police

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Investigators continue their search for a killer, two months after a Bristol man was shot to death in a shopping center parking lot.

Police say someone shot 43-year-old Michael Heatherly on September 1. They told us he was walking to his vehicle at the Bristol, Tennessee Walmart.

Two months later, investigators are still looking for Heatherly’s killer.

Police are now directing all questions to Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus.

Staubus said this case – now unsolved for two months – is a top priority for both his office and the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department.

“It happened out in public, so there’s a lot of people that we’ve talked to. Again we’re following any lead that we get. Right now it’s a very fluid, active investigation,” said Major Matt Austin when we spoke to him a few days after the shooting.

“We’re working on the case together,” Staubus said. “We’re actively investigating the case, and I can’t say at this time any more than that.”

Staubus couldn’t reveal details, for example, if investigators have any leads.

“Right now we have a murder and it’s unsolved, and we want to solve it,” Staubus said.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re urged to contact the Bristol, Tennessee police department at 423-989-5600.

