Restoration at Sabine Hill in Elizabethton complete, open to public for tours

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- Five years ago, the Tennessee governor’s budget included more than $1M to restore a Tri-Cities landmak, and open it to the public.

Sabine Hill in Elizabethton was once on the verge of demolition, but after millions of dollars in local and state funding, the historic home now has new life.

Wednesday afternoon leaders from the Tennessee Historical Commission and Tennessee State Parks held a dedication ceremony, celebrating the restoration of Sabine Hill.

The home, dating back to 1818 belonged to the prominent Taylor family.

General Nathaniel Taylor was a leading figure of the War of 1812.

Wednesday we found some of Taylor’s descendants at the dedication.

Niki Taylor Combs told us Nathaniel Taylor was her 6th great-grandfather.

Combs said it was an exciting day, but one they thought they would never see.

“I’ve watching this house just kind of go in ruins over the years, and just always wished for it to be re-done, and just very excited today for it to be brought back to life,” Combs said.

Sycamore Shoals Historic State Park Manager, Jennifer Bauer said that while the Tennessee Historical Commission purchased the Sabine Hill home back in 2008, it wasn’t until 2012 that the restoration work actually got underway.

“A lot of attention to detail has gone into this project, a lot of research that took place on the front end,” Bauer said.

Bauer said they are already looking ahead to the next phase of this project.

“We’re hoping for future funding for a visitors center that would sit back in this field where folks are parking today, that visitors center project would include a small museum,a small office, restrooms, a meeting facility, and so forth,” Bauer said.

Meanwhile Combs said she was thankful to be a part of this living piece of history, and that the home had been restored to its former glory.

“I think it will be very exciting sharing the lineage of the Taylor family with my son, and helping him understand the importance of our family in this area,” Combs said.

In celebration of the grand re-opening of Sabine Hill, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will host guided tours starting November 4th.

If you would like more information on how to reserve a spot for one of those tours you can call 423-543-5808 for additional information.

